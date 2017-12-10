By anonymous following x 2017 Dec 10, 9:41am 402 views 12 comments watch quote share
Sounds like a great time to let the religious whack jobs have a go at each other and let the rest of us watch. Both groups are salivating for the end of the world, what could possibly go wrong? Isn't religion wonderful ? And the best part is they both believe their group is right !
Readers may want to start reading/following Asia Times, Asia Pacific News Channel, Straits Times, South China Morning Post to get a better idea just how this proposed move is going over in another region of the world we are not equipped to deal with, should things go down hill more than what they already have.
Malaysia should send troops to fight Isis when they were marauding, raping and enslaving non-Muslims and killing Muslims whom they regard as not Muslim enough. But no, the mere recognition of Jerusalem as capital of Israel by U.S. provoke them. Jerusalem is not even the holiest or second holiest city for Muslims.
Armageddon? Bring It On
Malaysia 'ready' to send military to Jerusalem if needed to help Palestinians.
Malaysia is ready to send troops to Jerusalem, the defense minister said, calling President Donald Trump's decision to recognize the city as Israel's capital "a slap in the face for the entire Muslim world."
The increasingly restless fundamentalists say they are ‘shocked’ that anyone might think they elected the 45th President for any reason other than nuclear annihilation. ‘Let’s face it’, says one of them, ‘if we had long term survival in mind, we’d have elected a real president, not this buffoon. This is the day when the righteous are snatched up to heaven while fornicators and people who read Charles Darwin remain earthbound to be vaporised in a nuclear holocaust. At least we have this in common with liberals – none of us can stand the thought of four years of Donald Trump’.
The announcement also took place just before Pence is set to visit Israel for three days, from December 17-19. This guarantees enhanced media coverage for the Pence trip, where he will certainly be greeted as a conquering hero – pleasing evangelicals even more.
While much has been made of the influence of Jewish megadonor Sheldon Adelson in Trump’s move, and his Jewish son-in-law Jared Kushner’s words of support – flouting the conventional wisdom that he would be dismayed that it would derail his 11-month attempt to restart Israeli-Palestinian peace talks – the approbation from Israel and pro-Trump American Jews seems to be a happy bonus to the main objective.
Trump is showing love to Israel because evangelical voters form the crucial linchpin in his relatively small but solid support base. Evangelical voters threw their support behind Trump in 2016 at a higher rate than any previous presidential candidate – giving him 81 percent of their vote, even more than they gave to fellow evangelical George W. Bush.
It was these Christian evangelicals – and Pence, an evangelical himself and a prominent touchstone of their influence in the Trump administration – that were clearly the driving force behind the Jerusalem declaration.
Furthermore, the fact the evangelical community’s desire to see Jerusalem being irrevocably in Israeli hands is based on religious beliefs rather than practical political concerns means that a fear of the anticipated violent reaction from Palestinians and the Arab world was easily dismissed as irrelevant by Trump and the decision-makers around him.
This early Christmas gift to evangelicals was consistent with the Trump administration, which has been the most evangelical-friendly White House in U.S. history, with an unprecedented number of card-carrying members of the religious right filling cabinet positions. Indeed, a weekly Bible studies meeting is held, with Pence reportedly among those in attendance.
Also close to Trump: Jay Sekulow – one of the attorneys defending him in the Russia probe – a messianic Jew with a high profile in the Christian evangelical community.
Enter stage left - The Islamic State has distinguished itself from previous terrorist groups with its brutality, its emphasis on controlling and administering territory, and the grand apocalyptic vision of its propaganda. ISIS’s followers aren’t just fighting to cleanse the Muslim world of nonbelievers, defeat Western powers, or even to build a “state.” They believe that the re-establishment of the caliphate will lead to a final battle that hastens the end of days. The message has been a critical recruiting tool for the group. As one recruit told the Wall Street Journal in 2014, the prophecy stuff “always works.”
#GeoPolitics #Evangelicals #ISIS